Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

