Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

CLX opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

