Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

