AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,535 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Independent Bank by 49.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 35.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 94,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 25.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

