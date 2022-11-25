AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

AOS stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

