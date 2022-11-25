Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Shares of ROK opened at $266.61 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

