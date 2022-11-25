Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $152.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

