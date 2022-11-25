Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 132,369 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.29 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $570.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

