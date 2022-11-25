Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $208.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

