Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.0 %

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

