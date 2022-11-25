Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $89.44 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

