Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

