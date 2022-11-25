Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

