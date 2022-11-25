Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,900,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 599,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

