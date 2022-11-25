Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 654 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 405,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th.

