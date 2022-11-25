Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

