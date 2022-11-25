Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.