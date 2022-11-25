Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

