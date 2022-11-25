SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $131.51.

