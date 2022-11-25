Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 794 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.