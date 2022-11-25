Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 30724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$17.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

