Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 832850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Galway Metals Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Galway Metals Company Profile

In other news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,732.54.

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.