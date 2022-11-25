Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 832850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Galway Metals Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

