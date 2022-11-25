Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.55. 3,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $48,151.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $48,151.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $678,412. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 350,315 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

