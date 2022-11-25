Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.14. 106,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,867,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

