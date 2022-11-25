Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.89.

Shares of BURL opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $148.23. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

