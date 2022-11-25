DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.50-$12.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.