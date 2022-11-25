Michael G. Levine Sells 7,536 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,536 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $40,392.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,160,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

