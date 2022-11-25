Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.77-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Shares of BURL opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

