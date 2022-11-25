Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
