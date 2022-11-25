Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $352.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

