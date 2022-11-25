Roger H. Ballou Sells 2,000 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 2,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

