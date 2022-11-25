Roger H. Ballou Sells 2,000 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 2,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RCMT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Further Reading
