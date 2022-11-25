Gregory Maliassas Sells 5,440 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $977.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
