Thorne HealthTech (THRN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/17/2022 – Thorne HealthTech is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Thorne HealthTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00.

11/11/2022 – Thorne HealthTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of THRN opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

