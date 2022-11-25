Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF):

11/18/2022 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00.

11/16/2022 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $26.00.

11/11/2022 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $14,005,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,035 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $8,522,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 394,758 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

