Kkr Credit Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KKC)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKCGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.