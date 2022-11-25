Metrics Master Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
