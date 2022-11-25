Metrics Master Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.