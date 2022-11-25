Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.