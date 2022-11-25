Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

