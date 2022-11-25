Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,179 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

NYSE:CB opened at $214.15 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

