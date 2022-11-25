Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

