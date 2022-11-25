Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ITW opened at $228.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.