Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,548 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 84,807 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

