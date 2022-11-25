United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097.50 ($12.98).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 3.2 %

LON UU opened at GBX 1,086 ($12.84) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 944.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,026.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.75.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 15.17 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -518.07%.

In other news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

