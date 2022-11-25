Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of DUE opened at €32.68 ($33.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.41. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.47). The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

