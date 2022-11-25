SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €19.60 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, July 29th.

SAF-Holland Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €9.06 ($9.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €5.98 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of €13.32 ($13.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.45. The firm has a market cap of $411.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

