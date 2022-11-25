Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

