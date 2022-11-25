Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Cut to GBX 680 by Analysts at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 630 ($7.45) on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.72). The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,162.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 655.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

