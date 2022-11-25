Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $14,472,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 236,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $29.00 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

