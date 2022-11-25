Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($9.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 981.25 ($11.60).

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 797 ($9.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,794.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 743.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 794.90. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.35).

Britvic Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($46,788.93). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,440.

About Britvic

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

