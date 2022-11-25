CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.14) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
CMC Markets Price Performance
LON CMCX opened at GBX 238.22 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £666.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.37. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 323.50 ($3.83).
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($352.18). In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £300 ($354.74). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($352.18). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 388 shares of company stock worth $89,616.
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
