Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.06) on Thursday. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.76. The firm has a market cap of £217.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,450.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

